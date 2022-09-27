Hunger Stricken GZU Student Breaks Into Supermarket

Spread the love

A 24-year-old GZU student allegedly broke into Chifamba Cash and Carry Supermarket in Mucheke in Masvingo on September 11, 2022, and his defence in court was that he was looking for food.

Tinotenda Shonhayi (24) entered the supermarket through the roof at 10 pm. Jameson Nyashanu (42), a security guard who was on duty noticed the accused was inside the shop and alerted members of the public. Shonhayi tried to escape but was apprehended and taken to Police.

The accused told the court that he and his friends were drinking and he went inside the shop in search of food.

Magistrate Conceptor Ngwerume fined him ZW$20 000 or 20 days in prison.

-Mirror

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...