Abducted CCC Activist Arrested
30 September 2022
By-Abductors of the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) member Felix Biri have released him and facilitated his arrest.
Biri was abducted on Thursday by known Zanu PF thugs in Nyatsime.
CCC posted this announcement:
LATEST ON NYATSIME VIOLENCE: Our change champion, Felix Bhiri who was abducted and badly beaten by Zanu PF thugs in Nyatsime yesterday has been taken to Harare Central Police. After beating him the thugs went on to call the @PoliceZimbabwe to arrest the victim.