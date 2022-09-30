Latest On Abducted CCC Activist

By A Correspondent- The opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) has issued an update on its member, Felix Biri who it claimed was abducted on Thursday 29 September 2022 kidnapped by ZANU PF members in Nyatsime.

Said CCC in a twitter post:

LATEST ON NYATSIME VIOLENCE: Our change champion, Felix Bhiri who was abducted and badly beaten by Zanu PF thugs in Nyatsime yesterday has been taken to Harare Central Police. After beating him the thugs went on to call the @PoliceZimbabwe to arrest the victim.

Charges against him are not yet known.

CCC posted yesterday saying its security team was seized with the matter.

