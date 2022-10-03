Assailant Stabs Sleeping 8yr Old Boy, Kills Him

Spread the love

By A Correspondent- An eight-year-old boy died on the spot while his mother was seriously injured and is battling for life at Gweru Provincial Hospital following a gruesome attack by unknown assailants.

Police confirmed the tragedy, which occurred at Dawson farm in Somabula Thursday early morning.

Midlands police spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the matter saying investigations were in progress. He said:

Zimbabwe Republic Police is investigating a case of murder where a eight-year-old boy was struck on the head using a sharp object. The incident occurred at Plot 13 Dawson farm, Somabhula in Gweru on September 29, 2022 around 0300 hours.

It is alleged that Loveletter Moyo and her five children went to bed the previous night, while her brother, Vickson Sibanda, was asleep in a separate room.

The next morning, Sibanda heard some noise from his sister’s room and rushed to check what was happening.

Landelihle Moyo, aged 8, was bleeding from the forehead and left hand and was showing no signs of life.

The suspect had already fled the scene.

Loveletter Moyo sustained a deep cut on the forehead and lost a middle left-hand finger and was taken to the hospital together with her son’s body.

A police report was lodged and investigations are ongoing.

Mahoko appealed to members of the public to contact any nearest police station if they have information that can be useful in the investigation of the case.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...