FC Platinum Win Fourth Consecutive Title

FC Platinum have been confirmed as the Castle Lager Premiership champions for the 2021/22 season.

The Platinum Boys’ title triumph has been confirmed following Dynamos and Chicken Inn’s defeats on Matchday 31.

Dembare, who are second on the log, fell 1-0 to Bulawayo City on Saturday, while third placed Gamecocks, played a goalless draw against Herentals on Friday.

The results maintained FC Platinum’s eleven-point lead despite the Zvishavane side still to play their matchday 31 encounter.

And with three games left for Dynamos and Chicken Inn, the gap is now unassailable for the two teams.

This confirms a fourth successive league title for Norman Mapeza’s charges with four games to play.

The achievement equals Highlanders and Dynamos’ record for most successive league titles in the Premier Soccer League era.

The Mandava side’s first title came in 2017 to become the first team based outside Harare and Bulawayo in the PSL era to win the title.

Meanwhile, the league triumph is Norman Mapeza’s 3rd with FC Platinum and 4th overall, having won his first with Monomotapa in 2008.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

