Makhadzi’s Touching Message To Madam Boss

Award winning South African musician Makhadzi has send a touching message to Zimbabwean commediene Madam Boss after she was involved in an accident on her way to Kadoma where the Ghanama hitmaker was due to share the stage with Jah Prayzah.

Posting on Facebook, Makhadzi said she spoke to Madam Boss who is now recovering at home after she was discharged from hospital.

“I am happy I managed to speak to you and you are now fine , I wish you a speed recovery Madam Boss I was also looking forward to see you this past Saturday . May God continue to heal you my love,” said Makhadzi.

Makhadzi and Madam Boss share a close relationship after they once shared the stage at a concert in the United Kingdom.

They were pictured together while in a swimming pool.

