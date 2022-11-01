Zim Lecturer Up For Sex Toys

Spread the love

By-A female Gwanda State University lecturer was recently sentenced to six months in prison after she was found in possession of sex toys.

Shirley Tendai Chapunza (27), of St Helens Road in Parklands, Bulawayo, was sentenced by Bulawayo magistrate Shot Game on 27 October 2022.

She was sentenced to a six-month jail term but was then offered the option of a fine of ZWL$60 000 (less than US$100).

Customs officials had intercepted Chipunza’s parcel of three sex toys at the main post office, sent from Germany.

She was charged under section 47(1)b of the Customs and Excise Act which prohibits the importation of “any goods which are indecent, obscene or objectionable.”

The law under a section on “goods prohibited from importation” also bans the shipment of “any goods which might tend to deprave the morals of the inhabitants… of Zimbabwe,” reported ZimLive.

Allegations are that on 31 May this year, the geomatics and surveying engineer went to the main post office in Bulawayo to collect a parcel sent from Germany.

Francisca Mapurazi, a Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) employee, insisted on checking the parcel to determine if did not contain any illegal items or duty-attracting goods.

Prosecutor Sehliselo Khumalo told the court that Mapurazi found three sex toys and immediately called the police.

Meanwhile, a 23-year-old Harare woman, Ayanda Unity Mponda was detained for 15 days in May before she obtained bail at the High Court in May after she allegedly imported sex toys for sale.

Mponda is awaiting trial.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...