Freedom Train Unstoppable- President Chamisa

Tinashe Sambiri| Citizens’Coalition for Change (CCC) leader on Saturday addressed thousands of party supporters at a victory celebration rally in Bulilima.

CCC trounced Zanu PF in two by-elections held in the area.

“In Bulilima for a celebration rally after CCC defeated Zpf in two rural wards in the by elections,” President Chamisa wrote on Twitter.

CCC deputy spokesperson Gift Ostallos Siziba said :

“We are in Bulilima today( Saturday) to thank these great Citizens for their love and commitment to the cause.

The train of freedom and democracy hails from Matebeleland South today.”

