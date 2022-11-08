Charamba Says Chamisa Should Also Celebrate Fake Zimbabwean Satellite

Zimbabwe yesterday orbited its first satellite, ZimSat-1, through a Japanese facility on an American launcher, as the Second Republic continues to upgrade its practical technology to achieve Vision 2030, in this case having a dedicated satellite for Zimbabwean mapping rather than having to rely on others.

The country joined the league of nations that already own satellites when it sent its first satellite, ZimSat-1, into orbit after developing it through the BIRDS project.

Once the process is complete within days Zimbabwe will now enhance its mineral exploration, land and water mapping, weather forecasting and monitoring of environmental hazards and droughts.

Other benefits will include aiding in mapping human settlements infrastructure and border security.

President Mnangagwa has been the force behind the success demonstrated when he launched the Zimbabwe National Geospatial and Space Agency (ZINGSA) in 2018 which culminated in yesterday’s historic feat.

The launch expedited the country’s capabilities in the generation, access, use and regulation of the application of space technology and innovation for sustainable development.

ZimSat-1 yesterday morning started its journey into space through a spacecraft, the Northrop Grumman (NG-18 Cygnus).

It lifted off from the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport at the NASA Wallops Flight Facility on Wallops Island, Virginia, US.

The NG-18 Cygnus spacecraft is a commercial cargo resupply service to the International Space Station and carries satellites on behalf of NASA.

Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development Permanent Secretary Professor Fanuel Tagwira said the satellite has been a major gain.

“We have made a milestone. The satellite was tested on the ground and it is working very well.

“It has been deployed to the International Space Station awaiting deployment. The actual date for deployment will be announced in a few days to come,.

Prof Tagwira also said Zimbabwe being an innovation-led and knowledge-driven economy, through satellite it is now able to gather information which can be used for decision making.-state media

