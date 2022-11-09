You Don’t Own ZEC, Mnangagwa Told

Spread the love

Tinashe Sambiri| The Citizens’ Coalition for Change( CCC) Namibia has slammed Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa for “raping” the law.

Mr Mnangagwa’s administration is endlessly tormenting perceived political foes.

Analysts say Mr Mnangagwa’s new dispensation is worse than the former strongman of Zimbabwe, Robert Mugabe’s administration.

In a statement, CCC Namibia called for the unconditional release of Hon Job Saro Wiwa Sikhala, Hon Godfrey Karakadzai Sithole and the Nyatsime activists…

Citizens Coalition For Change Namibia condemns weaponization of the law.

07 November 2022.

The continued incarceration of Job Saro Wiwa Sikhala, Godfrey Karakadzayi Sithole and the the Nyatsime 15 is a clear abuse of the basic human rights by a desperate regime that does not have any potential to win a free , fair, credible, and unfettered elections in 2023. The recent by-elections ascertained that ZANU-PF has gone back to their default settings of arbitrary arrests, state-sponsored violence on dissenters, and absolute closure of the much-needed democratic space.

Citizens in Namibia demand equality before the law as a sure way of upholding the rule of law and constitutionalism. Demanding justice for a casualty of ZANUPF-engineered abduction which saw Moreblessing Ali, a CCC activist gruesomely murdered before she was cut into four pieces and dumped in a disused well near the home of the Chisangos does not warrant Wiwa and team more than 4 months at Chikurubi Maximum prison. Pius Jamba, Moreblessing Ali’s killer was never detained at the Maximum prison but at Harare Remand Prison, this is what we call the selective application of the law.

We are quite aware that ZANU-PF morons are plotting to keep our change champions in jail until the 2023 harmonized elections are done and dusted, we shall resist with equal measure. Change champions need to register their discontentment with the evil operation of our judiciary which is taking instructions from the shake-shake building. One can’t imagine the acquittal of certified thieves from ZANU-PF, stomach politicians who exploit state apparatus as springboards for the primitive accumulation of national resources. Those who are committing real crimes are walking scot-free when the innocent members of parliament and law-abiding citizens languish in prison.

It is pathetic that Job Saro Wiwa Sikhala and others have endured long pre-trial detention for demanding justice, freedom, and equality when Mayor Wadyajena who stole 5 million US$, Henrietta Rushwaya, Chivhayo, and many others enjoy impunity because of their loyalty to the corrupt and incompetent Harare Regime. Citizens should amplify their revolutionary voices casting this law fare. Denying Job Saro Wiwa Sikhala bail for the 8th time is a clear testament to the manipulation of our courts. Bail is a constitutional right that should be enjoyed by all citizens regardless of their political homes.

On another note, ZEC should abruptly stop taking instructions from ZANU-PF. Right now, the purported independent commission is refusing to provide the voter’s roll which is a significant tool they usually use to rig the people’s vote. Change champions should demand the voters roll now so that it can be effectively audited towards the 2023 watershed elections. We should all register to vote for President Advocate Chamisa in 2023. The politically inept regime has dismally failed to put the sunken economy on a sounder footing.

2023 is our only hope for a New Great Zimbabwe.

We should implement our PREPARE blueprint so that we minimize rigging from the ZANU-PF belly politicians who want to defend their ill-gotten political power at all costs. Citizens should display the various, nerve and mettle demanding the immediate release of Mkoma Job Saro Wiwa Sikhala and others.

freejobsarowiwasikhala

RegisterToVOTE2023

JusticeForMoreblessingAli

FreeGodfreySithole

FreeTheNyatsime14

Freedom

Justice

Equality

Inserted by Rundu Branch Change Champion

Robson Ruhanya

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...