Harare City In Debt Recovery Move

THE Harare City Council is issuing out summons to some ratepayers for non-payment of utility bills as part of efforts to recover about US$70 million it is owed by residents.

The development has, however, been met with a huge expectation for improved service delivery in the capital city.

In a public notice issued a few weeks ago, the local authority confirmed that it is owed millions in unpaid bills by residents in the capital city.



