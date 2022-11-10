Creative Students Plead For Gvt Recognition

By Thubelihle Wellington Ncube| Creative students have cried out for recognition from the government during a discussion organised by the Zimbabwe Young Graduates and Youth Development Forum held at the College of creative Arts-Africa in Bulawayo earlier today.

The discussion which was graced by multi-award winner for NAMA and BAA actor and film producer Percy Shoko was dubbed ‘‘Rebuilding A Resilient & Sustainable Zimbabwean Economy in Challenging Times Through Entrepreneurship & Innovation”.

‘We feel as though the arts industry has been ignored especially in terms of developing the film and arts industry. We need our own television stations to be upgraded so that the quality of content we produce can be consumed by the local viewers complained one Mellissa a student at the institution.

The program which was meant to re-ignite the fire in the upcoming artists who already have a negative mindset towards the industry they will be entering into, saw a lot of mixed emotions being raised by the students who felt that they were not supported in their artistic endeavors as artists.

As an industry that has been facing quite a lot of challenges economically, the students felt that the intervention of the government in sponsoring and proudly supporting the sector like all the other government sectors particularly with promoting local content and supporting partnerships with the international community in the arts sector.

‘Artists are the jesters of the community the one who play a crucial eye-opening role, and act as watchdogs and societal voices. If that voice is not supported then how will Vision 2030 be achieved or the development of the nation be achieved’ lamented Melusi Mhlanga.

Mhlanga further stated that it is such small issues that if the government was to hear the complaints the youths will regain trust in everything and it would even address issues to do with Voter Apathy among the youths.

