Mnangagwa Loots Civil Servants Funds

Tinashe Sambiri|Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration is looting civil servants’ money in broad daylight.

This was said by the Citizens’ Coalition for Change ( CCC) led by President Nelson Chamisa.

In a statement on Wednesday, CCC denounced the rampant looting of resources by Mr Mnangagwa’s administration.

“CORRUPTION IS KILLING US:

The regime in Harare looted the civil servants’ medical service provider, PSMAS, until it closed shop. Now the same looters are using the public funds to bail out the same institution it looted.

We need new leaders.

The situation in Zimbabwe requires a robust, brave, and proactive responses, solutions and actions.

As CCC , we offer a new democracy promise with actions and solutions to the agenda for real transformation in Zimbabwe.

We offer our promise and commitment to a New Zimbabwe under our soon to be availed New Zimbabwe Document.”

