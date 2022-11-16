Mnangagwa Celebrates Second Republic Achievements After Killing Own People

OFFICIAL OPENING OF THE DZIVARASEKWA NBS HOUSING PROJECT

[email protected] Dzivarasekwa

His Excellency President Mnangagwa

I feel humbled to be presenting His Excellency’s speech and it reads.

It is indeed an honour to address you at this ceremony DZ housing project. As you are aware housing is the basis of stability of families. It is the centre of economic lives. As such a home is a place to live in peace security and dignity. In line with NDS1 my government is delivering with housing.

The 2nd Republic is reducing the housing backlog in both urban and rural areas. Focus is on construction and building of new houses to improve the quality of life. The NBS has contributed 600 houses. DZ has the project that has been taken by national building of houses. To the beneficiaries congratulations on your new homes. You can now be counted among the nation. Commend NBS for building and going beyond delivering affordable houses.

Let me thank the societies board and staff for an excellent job well done. This project ranks as the greatest taken by NBS. I am informed that the project started in 2017 along the way they were several delays. As you have witnessed the surfacing of roads has neen completed.

Moreover the certificate process is at an advanced stage leading to tittle deeds. I emulate this initiative to deliver affordable houses. The NBS projects such as Stone ridge and Amalinda show the success of NBS. NBS seeks partnernship with stake holders. I am advised that NBS views collaboration on the delivery of affordable housing.

Another contributor to NBS is the willingness to adopt new technoligies l am told here in DZ there are solar units. The NBS project in Norton were houses are being constructed a bio digester is being implemented.

I would like to commend NBS for incorporating my government trust . In Harare there are two developments by NBS. I am certain that the projects will be delivered successfully. Drawing inspirations we have witnessed let us pursue through housing affordable houses. May we continue to build our society through hope, unity and harmony. Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo.

I declared the Dzivarasekwa housing project officially open.

God bless you

God bless Zimbabwe

ZIM1

NyikaInovakwaNeveneVayo

#NDS1

