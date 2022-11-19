Zanu PF Hooligans Abduct CCC Officials In Gutu

Nhamo makumbe

Kudakwashe Makumbe

Tom Makumbe , vatorwa (abducted)ne ma youth e zanu pf nhasi masikati ma Mupandawana at their workshop, and were beaten seriously. Now we are at Gutu rural hospital looking for them , but the nurses are saying they were instructed not to attend to them . We are failing to locate them.

They were abducted by Admire Chimuka , Tawanda Sarukure, Syvester Mashamba, Samsung Sarukore and three other unidentified men.- CCC

