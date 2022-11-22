Crisis In Zimbabwe Coalition Tears Into Zanu PF

By A Correspondent- Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition (CiZC) spokesperson, Obert Masaraure, has likened ZANU PF to a rapist pastor who uses Sunday services to abuse congregants.

Masaraure, who is also the president of the Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ), says ZANU PF insists on general elections every five years in order to “rape” democracy. He said:

On elections [ZANU PF] behaves like a rapist pastor, the pastor insists that church service is due every Sunday, but uses church service to rape.

ZANU-PF insists that elections are held every 5 yrs in line with the Constitution but uses the elections to “rape” democracy.

Zimbabwe has a history of disputed elections, with opposition political parties accusing ZANU PF of using the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) and other state institutions to rig elections.

Data analysts Team Pachedu say they have exposed a number of irregularities in the voters’ roll which has raised concern among opposition political parties.

According to Team Pachedu, ZEC has moved registered voters from their wards and constituencies without their consent.

Some political commentators have pointed out that the voters’ roll is prone to manipulation to give one party an advantage over others in elections.

