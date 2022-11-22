Opportunities For Miners

Business Correspondent

Three Wingers Enterprises is determined to help miners with relevant information to facilitate growth and sustainability.

The company is upgrading its database to encourage miners to interact and interface with investors and possible partners.

See form below:

Attention

Message from Three Wingers Enterprises …

We are updating our database on those who want to get tributors or sponsors send following information Province district whether sole or syndicate for ownership and type of Tribute

Province:

District:

Mine name:

Size :

Type of ownership: sole or syndicate

Type of tribute preferred

Standard ……….

Non standard ………..

Sponsorship…………..

Call /WhatsApp 0774028830 for more

