HUMILIATED: Mnangagwa Publicly Rejects EDforTeachers, EDforNurses, EDforDoctors

Emmerson Mnangagwa has totally ignored registering EDforTeachers, EDforNurses, EDforMen | WHY? — ZimEye (@ZimEye) November 27, 2022

Ever wondered why you’ll never hear about ED4Teachers, ED4Doctors, ED4Scientists, ED4Peasants, ED4Farmers etc? It’s because ED came to steal and destroy the economy for his personal aggrandisement and benefit. It was always about him and not the people that’s why he created these Mahure4ED and not ED4Mahure, Teachers4ED and not ED4Teachers etc. Do you see it now? – Sean Benjamin Hono

