Be Ready To Return Home, President Chamisa Tells Zimbabweans In Exile

Tinashe Sambiri|CCC leader President Nelson Chamisa has said Zimbabweans shall celebrate victory from Zanu PF oppression in 2023.

The CCC leader urged Zimbabweans in the diaspora to start packing their bags as they prepare for an emotional return to their country.

“CONGRATULATIONS Zimbabwe

We have already overcome, though it doesn’t show yet.

Freedom is coming! Prosperity is coming!Happiness coming!Peace is coming!Unity is coming! Zimbabweans in the Diaspora, start packing…

get ready to come back home!A Brand New Great Zimbabwe loading,” said President Chamisa in a statement.

“WISDOM IS THE PRINCIPAL THING…WISDOM is the greatest and first asset in leadership, and out of it, flows integrity, honesty and humility,” added the CCC leader.

