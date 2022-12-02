President Chamisa Says No To Gender-Based Violence
2 December 2022
Restoring the dignity of survivors of gender based violence.
For the past decades we have been stripped off our dignity as a people- victims of gender based violence have also not been spared.
As CCC we have made a commitment to ensure that we restore the dignity of all victims of gender based violence.
A government must show care, those who govern must govern with consent.
We need a government of the people, for the people by the people.
This is why we are in this struggle- to change the concrete realities of our people.
Say no to gender based violence!