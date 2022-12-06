Picture: President Chamisa Embraced In Rural Bikita

Tinashe Sambiri| CCC leader President Nelson Chamisa says citizens are ready for change.

President Chamisa posted on Facebook a picture of himself with excited party members in Bikita.

“I’m in rural Zimbabwe, in Bikita.

And it’s so refreshing to see how all Zimbabweans are excited and ready for change,hanzi #NGAAPINDE.

Thank you fellow citizens for the new energy and overwhelming support! Wherever you are, play your part to turn Zimbabwe New & Great.

#Thistime takaenda! Siyangena,” the CCC leader posted on Facebook.

