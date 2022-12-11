Learn More About Diabetes

World Diabetes Day provides an opportunity to raise awareness of diabetes as a global public health issue and what needs to be done, collectively and individually, for better prevention, diagnosis and management of the condition.

This year’s theme, ‘access to diabetes education’, underpins the larger multi-year theme of ‘access to care’.

In the lead-up to and on 14 November, WHO will highlight not only the challenges, but more importantly the solutions, to scaling-up access to diabetes medicines and care.

WHO’s World Diabetes Day activities will cover issues ranging from championing the priorities of people living with diabetes in advocacy to the Global Diabetes Compact, which drives efforts globally to reduce the risk of diabetes and ensure access to treatment and care.

Source: World Health Organisation

