Emmerson Mnangagwa Is Behind Political Crisis In Zimbabwe

Spread the love

Tinashe Sambiri|Zimbabwe is facing a myriad of challenges due to lack of competent leadership, President Nelson Chamisa has said.

The CCC leader categorically stated on Wednesday morning, Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa has failed to revive the economy.

Mr Mnangagwa is not concerned at all about the welfare of citizens, according to President Chamisa.

“THE CORE BUSINESS OF ANY GOVERNMENT IS TO TAKE CARE OF THE WELLBEING & WELFARE OF THE CITIZENS.

ANY SHORTAGE IS BUT A SHORTAGE OF LEADERSHIP,” the CCC leader posted on Twitter.

“A NEW TRANSPORT SYSTEM…Our technical teams been working 24/7 to understand& understudy the best transport systems in other countries.We’ve developed a solid & smart transport solution for Zimbabwe.

We’ll provide a public transport service, introduce a bus system with timetables.

A modern light tram will also be unveiled..A NEW GREAT ZIMBABWE PLAN!! #NgaapindeHakeMukomana #kangenesibiliujaha #TheTimeHasCome,”

added President Chamisa.

The CCC leader also stressed the importance of planting trees.

“TREES ARE LIFE..As part of our GREEN ZIMBABWE AGENDA, we are launching a massive tree planting program on Thursday this week. #ANewGreatZimbabwePlan.”

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...