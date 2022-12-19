Hopewell Chin’ono Involved In Minor Car Accident

Top government critic and journalist, Hopewell Chin’ono was last night involved in freak accident while coming from watching the World Cup final between Argentina and France.

Posting on Twitter, Chin’ono said he was helped by a Zanu PF member who is running for the parliamentary seat in Bindura.

“I drove the wrong way coming from watching the World Cup match. I was stuck for 2 hours until some ZANUPF guys who recognized me stopped and helped. I got the car out of the ditch with their help. Turns out the dude who helped is running for ZANUPF in Buhera,” said Chin’ono.

Chin’ono dispelled foul play.

