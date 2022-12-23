Manyame Park Man Bashed For Bonking Mbuyawasha At A Church Shrine

A Manyame Park man was bashed by Johanne Masowe church members after they found him having sex with a woman later proven to be his brother-in-law’s wife at their shrine.

Tanaka Musengeyi aged 30, lured his brother-in-law Solomon Chawira’s wife, only identified as Nyasha aged 19, to a bushy area where they were caught by Sowe reJerusalem members having sex.

This obviously did not sit well with the church members who in turn battered the two for defiling their place of worship.

A video was recorded by a passer-by of the bashing and posted on social media.

Nyasha confirmed the incident, saying Tanaka had been proposing to her whenever he visited them.

“We were bashed by three men after they caught us,” said Nyasha.

“Tanaka murume we wehanzvadzi yemurume wangu, mukuwasha.”

-Byo24

