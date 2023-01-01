ZimEye
No lie from ZANU PF must be enough to convince youths to vote for these authors of poverty. Corruption, unemployment, abductions, arbitrary arrests etc…ZANU PF is simply unelectable! Vote for change, Vote @nelsonchamisa in 2023! pic.twitter.com/Kvnr9z9EKO— Stephen Sarkozy Chuma 🇿🇼 (@chumasteve) December 30, 2022
