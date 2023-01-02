Fresh Charges For City Bouncers Who Caused Pandemonium AT Pabloz

The two bouncers who allegedly caused pandemonium at various joints in Harare on Boxing Day, are now facing fresh charges of assault and public violence.

It never rains but pours for the two – Gideon Sanyangore and Blessing Kumunda – who are now facing fresh charges for allegedly assaulting innocent citizens around Harare.

This was confirmed to ZBC News this Monday by Zimbabwe Republic Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi.

“We can confirm that Gideon Sanyangore and Blessing Kumunda are now facing fresh charges of assault. There are some complaints who filed papers to the effect that they were assaulted by these bouncers,” said Assistant Commissioner Nyathi.

Police are also appealing to citizens who might have been threatened or assaulted by the bouncers to come forward and report the incidences.

“We are appealing to citizens who might have been assaulted by Sanyangore and Kumunda to come forward so that the law can take its course. In the alleged in the video which circulated we saw a man being splashed with something like water or alcohol, we say come and report, this is the best time.”

According to police, the latest document which contains details of fresh charges is being handled by Highfield Police Station.

Sanyangore and Kumunda are already in custody facing charges of attempted murder after allegedly threatening to stab the duo of Wilson Kaminyu and Munyaradzi Runganga who are private security guards at one of the night spots in Harare on the 26th of December last year.

The duo was arrested after a video clip of them assaulting patrons and threatening to stab Kaminyu and Runganga in Borrowdale, Harare, went viral on social media.

Sanyangore and Kumunda are expected back in court on Tuesday for bail application on the attempted murder case.

ZBC News Online

