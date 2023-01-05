Sikhala Back In Court Today

By A Correspondent| Zengeza West legislator Job Sikhala will be back at the Harare Magistrates Court today for trial.

Sikhala has been in detention at Chikurubi maximum prison for over six months and had his latest bail application dismissed by the High Court yesterday.

Citizens Coalition for Change senior leader Charlton Hwende has since rallied party supporters to attend Sikhala’s trial in solidarity.

“Hon Job Sikhala is going to court today let’s all go and attend his trial in solidarity. What is happening to him is wrong if we don’t support him by attending his court appearance we are not only betraying him but the struggle to liberate our people from ZanuPF,” said Hwende.

He was arrested after violent protests at the memorial service for slain Moreblessing Ali, a Chitungwiza Municipality employee linked to CCC whose body was found in a disused well in Nyatsime.

Sikhala has been arrested more than 60 times and has never been convicted.

