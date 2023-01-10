Prominent Pastor Arrested For Tearing Zim Dollars In Church

By-A senior Salvation Army Church pastor and his wife have been arrested for tearing 19 $50 notes during a church service on Sunday.

Felix Tengemhare (62) and his wife, Benina Tengemhare,

a Captain in the church in Kadoma, are both held at a local police station.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrests.

“Police in Kadoma have arrested the head and Major of The Salvation Army in Rimuka, Felix Tengemhare aged 62 and his wife, Benina Tengemhare, who is a Captain in the church, for tearing nineteen $50 notes during a church service on January 8, 2023,” he said.

