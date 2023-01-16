Guardiola Unfazed By Manchester Derby Defeat

Man City boss Pep Guardiola claimed he doesn’t care about the Premier League after seeing his team beaten 2-1 by Man Utd on Saturday.

City led through Jack Grealish’s 60th-minute header before United snatched a controversial equaliser 18 minutes later courtesy of Bruno Fernandes’ effort.

Marcus Rashford tapped home in the 82nd minute to seal the Red Devils’ home victory.

The result pushed the Blues five points behind leaders Arsenal, hurting the defending champions’ hopes of retaining their title.

“I don’t care about the Premier League and Carabao Cup. We cannot win. We won [them] a lot. It’s not a problem. The problem is we perform like we have done. Always we focus on that,” he told BT Sport.

“So, Carabao Cup we are out. It doesn’t matter. We perform how we perform, we are how we are. Today, we performed. And after we win, we win at another club.”

Speaking on Fernandes’ controversial equaliser, Guardiola slammed the decision to allow the goal, saying: “Marcus Rashford is offside, Bruno Fernandes is not. Rashford distracted our keeper and centre defenders.

“It is what it is. We know where we play. It is difficult for the referees in these stadiums.”

The strike came in the 78th minute after Casemiro played a through ball up the pitch for Rashford, who started the run in an offside position.

The English forward chased after the ball for some metres but did not touch it, with the pass eventually dropping to Fernandes, who netted from the edge of the box.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

