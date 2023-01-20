Mudzuri To Form Own Party ?

By A Correspondent| Following his suspension from the Douglas Mwonzora led Movement for Democratic Change (MDC-T), Engineer Elias Mudzuri appears to be on the verge of starting his own movement if posts from a Twitter account named @MyMDC_T are anything to go by.

Mudzuri together with losing Harare Central legislator Norest Marara and five others were suspended from MDC-T for ‘gross misconduct’ but the Harare Senator appears to be pondering challenging for the country’s presidency on his own.

The account hailed Mudzuri as an exceptional Mayor during his reign while also highlighting his success as MDC Organising Secretary during the 2008 harmonised elections where the then party leader Morgan Tsvangirai trounced Zanu PF’s candidate Robert Mugabe to force a run-off.

“He was an exceptional Mayor (Harare), he delivered victory for the opposition in 2008 , stabilized the grid as the Minister of Energy, he continues to serve the people of Harare with humility,” reads post from the Twitter account.

The suspended group has also issued a statement dismissing their suspension as illegitimate.

“As per 6.4.4.1 of the MDC Constitution, The President and National Chairman of the party together with the rest of the Standing Committee office bearers shall be elected at Congress.

“Since no congress has been held according to the tenets of the party constitution, the offices stipulated in 6.4.4.1 are deemed to remain vacant,” reads part of the statement from the MDC Suspended Seven.

Should Mudzuri form his own party, it will be the first splinter group from the Mwonzora group after splitting from Nelson Chamisa who now leads the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC).

