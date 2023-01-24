Mwonzora To Beat Chamisa In 2023, Own Words

MDC-T president Douglas Mwonzora says he will win the 2023 Presidential election with a 66 percent winning margin.

Speaking on Zimpapers Television Network (ZTN) programme, The Chase, on Thursday, Mwonzora also claimed that his party has a membership of over 500 000. He said:

I am going to contest for the presidency of Zimbabwe, come election time. I am contesting not with the intention to accompany others but with the intention to win.

We are going to garner 66 percent of the Presidential vote, record it, we are going to garner 66 percent.

Mwonzora said the win percentage margin is based on research his team did. He said:

I asked them to do research on the political strategy and should it work, and that is a critical assumption as well, it should generate such a vote.

Since Mwonzora took over the MDC-T presidency in 2020, the party has failed to win a single local government or a parliamentary seat in by-elections held since March 2022.

In the 2018 presidential election, MDC-T candidate Thokozani Khuphe managed just 45 573 votes equivalent to 0.95 percent.

MDC Alliance candidate Nelson Chamisa garnered 44.93 percent of the votes, while ZANU PF candidate President Mnangagwa polled 2 460 463 translating to 51.48 percent of the total votes cast.

