CCC Activist Tino Chiremba Dies

Spread the love

By Farai D Hove | CCC party activist, Tino Chiremba has died.

Chiremba’s passing on was announced by his family on Wednesday. He had been hospitalised in December.

CCC President Nelson Chamisa described him saying he was: “a Citizens Champion and leader in Citizens activism whose dream was a Zimbabwe that works for all.

“You served your country, citizens and community well. You visited.We prayed & was the last.

“My condolences to the Citizens and Chiremba family. Rest Well Champion.”

Mourners are gathered at his residence in Australia and his Gokwe home.

With CCC President Nelson Chamisa

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...