Driver Vanishes After Horrific Crash

MBERENGWA–A driver of a truck disappeared on Sunday in Mberengwa and is still missing after he was involved in an accident that left one person dead and four others injured.

The accident occurred on an unnamed road linking Masase area and Mpesi Business Centre. Midlands Police Spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the accident to The Mirror and said investigations are underway.

“ZRP confirms a fatal accident which occurred near Nyororo Bridge at 5pm on Sunday. It is alleged that the driver Tamuka Zhou was driving a white Nissan Atlas truck from Masase to Mpesi Business Centre with five passengers on board.

“He failed to negotiate a curve on approaching Nyororo Bridge near Mpesi Business Centre and the vehicle veered off the road and overturned. The driver disappeared after the accident and his whereabouts are not known.

One passenger Elvin Zhou (22) of Kuvengwa Village died upon admission at Masase Mission Hospital.

The other four passengers were further transferred to Gwanda Provincial Hospital.

Police is appealing for any information that may lead to the arrest Zhou.- Masvingo Mirror

