By Peter Chiwenga| As Zimbabwe prepares for its next election, President Mnangagwa’s tactics to secure re-election have come into question. According to sources close to the situation, the president has deployed emissaries to recruit and buy support from former Saviour Kasukuwere supporters.

The emissaries are led by former Mp Maduza and former Mp Mashange, two former loyalists of Kasukuwere who have since been given money to sell him out.

Kasukuwere poses a major threat to President Mnangagwa’s re-election, as he is widely seen as the best candidate for the future of Zimbabwe.

With a strong track record of public service and a commitment to making Zimbabwe a better place, Kasukuwere has the potential to lead the country in a new direction. His charismatic personality and ability to connect with the people have made him a popular figure in Zimbabwe, and his popularity continues to grow.

The deployment of emissaries by President Mnangagwa is seen as a clear indication of his fear of losing the election. By buying the loyalty of former Kasukuwere supporters, the president is attempting to secure their votes and ensure his re-election. However, these tactics have not gone unnoticed by the public, who view them as a clear attempt to manipulate the election outcome.

The deployment of emissaries has raised concerns about the fairness of the upcoming election. Many believe that the president is using these tactics to undermine the democratic process and ensure his re-election. The potential consequences of these actions could be devastating for Zimbabwe, as they could undermine the public’s faith in the electoral process and create further political instability.

It is important to note that Zimbabwe’s future depends on a free and fair election, and it is the responsibility of all parties involved to ensure that this happens. The deployment of emissaries by President Mnangagwa is a clear indication that he is not confident in his ability to win the election on his own merit, and that he is resorting to underhanded tactics to secure re-election.

In conclusion, the deployment of emissaries by President Mnangagwa raises serious questions about the fairness of the upcoming election in Zimbabwe. The public deserves a free and fair election, and it is the responsibility of all parties involved to ensure that this happens. With a strong candidate like Saviour Kasukuwere, Zimbabwe has the potential to move in a new direction and secure a brighter future.- Peter Chiwenga

