Zimbabwe Military’s Only Got 40 Tanks: Analyst

By Farai D Hove | Zimbabwe’s military has only got 40 tanks, compared to Mozambique’s 186, an analyst states in the below Facebook video…

It has zero aircraft careers, while its neighbour has 8. It has 60 towered artillery, while Mozambique has 270.

