CCC Members Acquitted Of Fabricated Assault Charges

A Gutu magistrate Mandlekosi Ndlovu has ruled that a case of 2 CCC activists charged for assaulting Zanu PF Mpandawana youth Deadly Poronario was a fabrication and that instead it was Poronario who provocked the CCC youth.

He acquitted Tinotenda Makumbe and his father Nhamo Makumbe.

Ironically it was the CCC duo who reported a case of assault against Zanu PF youth first but Mpandawana Police refused to open a docket and instead arrested the complainants.

