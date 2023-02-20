Christian Atsu Body Arrives In Ghana For Burial

Christian Atsu’s body has arrived in Ghana for burial.

The former Chelsea and Newcastle forward, who was now attached at Turkish Super Lig side Hatayspor, was found dead under the ruble following a 7.8 magnitude earthquake that struck the south of Turkey and north of Syria two weeks ago.

He passed on at the age of 31.

The remains arrived in Ghana on Sunday night and his coffin was carried away by members of Ghana’s armed forces.

The body was accompanied from Turkey by his family and Ghana’s ambassador to Turkey, Francisca Ashietey-Odunton.

Reports in Ghana have suggested that the Government will assist the family with everything needed for the burial of the player.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

