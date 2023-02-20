I Am Nolonger Interested In Drama, Says Bev Sibanda

Spread the love

Raunchy dancer and socialite Beverly Sibanda has said she is nolonger interested in drama and controversy for the good of her son.

Speaking to a local tabloid after her performance at Jejeje Sports Club in Kuwadzana 2 last Thursday, the Sexy Angels’ boss said she was only doing it for her son.

“My son Kudzie is now in Form 2, which means I now need to act as a responsible parent. I have quit drama and controversy, which used to define me. I have realised that I am not getting younger,” she said.

The dancer, who lost her baby dad in December last year, said raising her son remains a top priority.

“By the way, my baby dad passed away last year and it means that I need to work hard and ensure that I give my son a better life.

“I don’t want to be remembered as an irresponsible parent when I still have the energy to work.”

She urged other single mothers to remain focused.

“Being a single mother is not a curse, but a situation that we have found ourselves in. This situation should never deter us from working hard for our families,” she said.

Bev, who was billed to share the stage with Slizer in Botswana last weekend, said she was deliberately keeping a low profile.

“When you start making money, you will realise that there is no need to make unnecessary noise.

“Elders will tell you that silence is golden and I am simply trying to behave as such.

-H-Metro

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...