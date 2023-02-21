Zanu PF Bigwigs Fight Over Mutodi

By-Zanu PF senior politicians in Mashonaland East provinces are fighting over the Goromonzi West constituency left vacant by Energy Mutodi.

The former Information deputy minister has relocated to Masvingo’s home province and will not contest for the seat.

According to NewsDay, seasoned ZANU PF politicians – Bornface Mutize and Beata Nyamupinga – are leading the race to take Energy Mutodi’s seat.

Mutize is a ZANU PF central committee member, while Nyamupinga is a former MP of the same constituency.

A senior ZANU PF official in the province who declined to be named confirmed that mobilisation for support has already begun in the constituency. The official said:

After Mutodi announced that he is relocating to Masvingo, some candidates began showing up. We have top Zanu PF officials like Mutize and Nyamupinga, who have publicly declared their interests to contest in the area. It is no longer a secret.

ZANU PF provincial political commissar Lincoln Matare told NewsDay that no one has been given the green light to campaign as the party was occupied with preparations for the 2023 elections.

In 2018, Mutodi won by a narrow margin after the opposition MDC Alliance fielded two candidates, which split the party’s vote.

Energy Mutodi is now a provincial member of ZANU PF’s Masvingo province.

