Police Take Douglas Mwonzora To Court

By A Correspondent | The MDC-T leader Douglas Mwonzora who was summoned to Harare Central Police station was taken to court at around mid day Wednesday

ZRP officers took the Manicaland politician to a hearing over his case of allegedly threatening to shoot a protesting employee over a demonstration which did not happen.

Mwonzora is charged for threatening Mr Mtandwa Machera last week when the party employee and others announced they were to march over to his house to demand their unpaid wages.

Mwonzora was briefly interviewed in room 141 at Harare Central Police before being taken to court. MORE FOLLOWS

