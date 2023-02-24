Manhunt For Lovers Who Killed Another Lover

By A Correspondent- Police in Gweru, Midlands province have launched a manhunt for a woman and her unidentified l0ver who are on the run after allegedly killing the woman’s other suspected lover.

According to Midlands police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko the murder incident happened on 24 December last year at the Chiedza’s house in Shurugwi.

Sources close to the case said Chiedza’s unidentified l0ver and her other boyfriend Robson Ngoni (32) allegedly met at her place and a fight broke out.

“The two l0ve rivals fought and at the height of the fight Chiedza’s l0ver stabbed Ngoni in the neck resulting in him falling to the ground bleeding and he died instantly. The attacker fled and is yet to be arrested,” said the source.

Inspector Mahoko said since December last year investigations have been underway to arrest Chiedza and her l0ver.

We are appealing for information that may lead to the whereabouts of Chiedza and her l0ver.

“Anyone with information may contact any nearest police station or contact us on 054-2221073, ”he said.

-BMetro

