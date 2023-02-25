CCC Pushes For Reforms

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission is deeply reluctant to act on reforms, it has emerged.

Speaking at a media briefing in Harare on Wednesday, CCC spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere accused Zanu PF of dragging feet in terms of setting up key reforms.

Mahere further accused Zanu PF leaders Emmerson Mnangagwa and Constantino Chiwenga of encouraging party supporters to kill CCC members.

Political analysts have urged CCC to exert pressure on the ZEC to implement reforms before polls.

