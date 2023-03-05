Two Die In Marondera Crash

TWO people died on the spot, while several others were injured when two motor vehicles collided in Marondera town along the Harare-Mutare highway this Friday morning.

The accident occurred near the Marondera Central Business District when a Toyota Wish travelling towards Harare tried to overtake in front of oncoming traffic, resulting in a head-on collision with a T35 truck, killing two people on the spot.

The ZBC News crew arrived at the accident scene when the bodies of the deceased were still trapped in the vehicle, while the injured were taken to Marondera Hospital for treatment.

The bodies of the deceased were taken to Marondera Hospital mortuary.

Their names will only be released once their next of kin have been advised.- ZBC News

