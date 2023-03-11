Bulawayo Chiefs 2023 Squad

Bulawayo Chiefs have announced their squad for the 2023 Castle Lager Premiership season.

The selection has several new players after a number of players left Amakhosi Amahle at the end of last year due to financial difficulties the club was having.

The new signings include former How Mine and Harare City forward Kudakwashe Musharu, ex-Manica Diamonds and Ngezi Platinum midfielder Last Jesi and former Golden Arrows midfielder Danny Phiri.

The Bulawayo side also brought in defender William Stima, Stanson Kanye and Dalubuhle Dlodlo.

Chiefs managed to retain players such as Panashe Ryan Shoko, Thomas Mudzengerere, Ben Nyahunzwi, Felix Moyo, Malvern Hativagone, Mandlenkosi Gasela, Mthokozisi Msebe, Billy Veremu, Malvin Mkolo and Obriel Chirinda.

Lizwe Sweswe will head the team following his appointment in January, replacing Portuguese gaffer Nilton Terroso, who returned to Europe in October last year when his work permit expired.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

