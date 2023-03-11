Search For Lion On The Prowl Continues

ONE of the two lions that have been wreaking havoc in Hwange has been killed, with Zimparks authorities still tracking the other one.

Zimparks Spokesperson Mr Tinashe Farawo told the Zbc News that a joint effort between the Zimbabwe National Parks and Wildlife Management Authority and the Hwange Rural District Council resulted in the other lion being put down, while the search for the second problem animal continues.

Mr Farawo said, ‘‘Our Zimparks reaction team together with Hwange Rural District Council have reacted to two problem animals in the area, and they managed to eliminate one lion. These lions were killing cattle within the locality and we are still on the ground with the view of eliminating the remaining lion.’’

The development comes after Zimparks rangers killed a problem elephant in Victoria Falls last week.

Human-wildlife conflict is rife in communities that are near game parks and reserves as the wild animals often encroach on human settlements in search of water and food.-ZBC News

