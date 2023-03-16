Mozambique Scrapes Visa For 28 Countries

By-Mozambique has announced visa exemption for 28 countries, mainly for tourism and business visits.

The exemption applies to visitors holding ordinary passports and allows for a 30-day stay, and it is renewable for an additional 60 days.

The model adopted by the Mozambican government is similar to the United States visa waiver programme, which also requires travellers to register on a platform for pre-screening at least 48 hours before travelling and to pay a processing fee of MZN650 (+/- £8.50).

The visa exemption announcement follows the launch of a platform in December last year that allowed prospective visitors to apply for an electronic pre-authorization to travel into the country.

Mozambique announces visa exemption for 28 countries in the wake of the introduction of the Mozambican e-Visa which reportedly has seen an increase of over 30% in the volume of travellers entering the country compared to the same period in the previous year.

The Council of Ministers approved the decree, according to FurtherAfrica. Reported the publication:

The eVisa platform commits the country to respond to applications within 5 days, but general feedback places an average response at 24 hours and the few issues reported are usually created by users not uploading the required documentation.

As Mozambique announces visa exemption for 28 countries, it advances measure 13 (which proposes changes for the Visa regime) of the Economic Acceleration Measures Package (PAE) announced by President Nyusi on August 2022.

The package contained 20 reform measures aimed to deliver a path for a more competitive and more accessible country to visitors and investors alike.

The stimulus package implementation is coordinated by a delivery unit created for the effect under the country’s Ministry of Economy and Finance.

A Full List of Approved Countries:

Belgium

Canada

China

Denmark

Finland

France

Germany

Ghana

Indonesia

Israel

Italy

Ivory Coast

Japan

Netherlands

Norway

Portugal

Russia

Saudi Arabia

Senegal

Singapore

South Korea

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Ukraine

United Arab Emirates

United Kingdom

United States of America

