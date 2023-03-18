Chiwandire Faces Visa Challenges Before Bout

Spread the love

THE World Boxing Council Super-Bantamweight clash between Kudakwashe Chiwandire and her Mexican challenger, Yamileth Mercado, which was scheduled for this Saturday hangs in the balance after Chiwandire faced visa challenges.

Chiwandire, who is the interim champion, is challenging Mercado for the World title.

Affectionately known as ‘Take Money,’ Chiwandire is expected to arrive in Mexico City this Thursday evening just two days before the scheduled bout.

At the time of broadcast, the Zimbabwean contingent had not been briefed on the connection to Chihuahua, which is the hosting city for the World title fight.

Chiwandire and her entourage only got Mexican visas this Wednesday.

According to the contract between the two boxers, the promoter is supported to ensure that the challenger gets visas in time and Chiwandire was supposed to be in Mexico six days before the bout.

With the remaining time, there is a strong possibility that the bout will be moved forward.

Delta Force Boxing Academy spokesperson Eric Kandiwa said, ‘‘We do not want to take a position that will be perceived as bad faith negotiating we have decided to have a round table negotiations with the promoters once we get to Mexico but we must reiterate that our athletes’ health remains a priority pre and post the match.’’

Chiwandire is the highest ranked female boxer in Africa and she is also the only African holding the prestigious WBC belt.- ZBC News

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...