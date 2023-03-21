“Ko Baba Varipi?” Fan Asks Fungisai Zvakavapano

By A Correspondent- Fungisai Zvakavapano, a gospel musician, says her fans have no right to question why she doesn’t post pictures of her husband on social media.

She stated that her husband owes nothing to her fans. In a Facebook post, she responded to a comment from a fan, Norman Munyaradzi, who said her picture would be complete if she included her husband

ko baba varipi? “Without a father figure, the picture looks incomplete,” he said. “Whoever gave you the right to drag my husband into social media just because ndakakuimbirai gave you the wrong idea,” Fungisai responded.

“I don’t know what entitlement you think you have to treat him like he owes you social media entertainment too. Such family pictures can be found on our home walls and I reserve the right to post what I choose on my entertainment page.”

She said her husband will not be part of the entertainment.

“Ndini muimbi wenyu.

Mukazvibata izvozvo you will not be looking for my husband kubasa kwangu. Munoenda kubasa kwake kana kumba,” she said.

