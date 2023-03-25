Al Jazeera Documentary Leaves Zimbabweans In Shock

Spread the love

Zimbabweans have been waiting impatiently for the explosive documentaries by media group Al Jazeera of the systematic looting and plunder of resources by the ruling elite.

Today, the world watched with shock the first instalment of four, detailing how ZANU PF has sanctioned us and the unborn generation to perpetual poverty while a litany of fake prophets, criminals and state operatives mint millions from our national resources. ZAPU is appalled but not shocked.

We have known that our erstwhile colleagues never sacrificed for the black majority. We knew it pre-independence and we said it post-independence. As a result, over 20000 of our supporters were murdered in cold blood. The masterminds of the genocide are today occupying the highest offices In the land.

To protect their lootocrasy, they even deposed their own godfather through a coup. The lot have even imprisoned journalists for merely reporting the looting.

Today we all understand why they had to embarrass their godfather the way they did. ZAPU calls on all Zimbabweans, civic organizations, political parties, religious groups, student movements and the youth to prepare for action that will demand that those implicated must account for their actions. We caution every Zimbabwean to wait until all four documentaries our released before any action is taken.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...